Twenty-five Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools have been named by the South Carolina Department of Education as Palmetto Gold or Palmetto Silver Award winners for their student academic performance spanning the last two school years. The annual awards were established by the State Legislature to recognize and reward schools for high levels of academic achievement. Since no awards were announced last year, this year’s list recognizes schools for both 2018 and 2019.
The following award-winning CCSD schools are:
2019 Palmetto Gold Schools:
Academic Magnet High School, Charleston County School of the Arts, Wando High School, Moultrie Middle School, Buist Academy Middle, East Cooper Montessori Middle, Laing Middle School, Carolina Park Elementary School, and Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School.
2019 Palmetto Silver Schools:
James Island Charter High School, Thomas Cario Middle School, Montessori Community Middle, Charleston County School of the Arts Middle, East Cooper Montessori Elementary, Charles Pinckney Elementary School, Jennie Moore Elementary School, Mt. Pleasant Academy, Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, Orange Grove Charter School Elementary and Middle, and Oakland Elementary School, Belle Hall Elementary School.
2018 Palmetto Gold Schools:
Academic Magnet High School, Charleston County School of the Arts, Wando High School, James Island Charter High School, Buist Academy Middle, Moultrie Middle School, Montessori Community Middle, East Cooper Montessori Elementary and Middle, Carolina Park Elementary School, Charles Pinckney Elementary School, and Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School.
2018 Palmetto Silver Schools:
Charleston County School of the Arts Middle, Thomas Cario Middle School, Jennie Moore Elementary School, Mt. Pleasant Academy, Edith Frierson Elementary School, Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, Montessori Community Elementary, and Orange Grove Charter Elementary.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this recognition with the teachers, administrators, and of course, the students, from so many schools throughout CCSD,” said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. “We have extremely high achieving schools and schools that have shown very impressive growth representing all areas of our county.”
Elementary and middle awards are based on State Report Card ratings for English language arts and mathematics achievement and growth. High school awards are based on State Report Card ratings for graduation rate, college and career readiness, and State End-of-Course tests.
