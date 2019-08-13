Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 78F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 78F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.