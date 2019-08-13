Charleston County School District (CCSD) is making the annual Back-to-School hotline available this week in order to assist families for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
The hotline is set to open Thursday, August 15, 2019, and will run through Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day (excludes Saturday, August 17, 2019 and Sunday, August 18, 2019). Parents, students, and community members are welcome to call (843) 937-6366 with questions related to topics such as registration, transportation, and school start times.