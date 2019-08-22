Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Office of Security and Emergency Management is focused on creating and executing a comprehensive campus safety program. One measure to help in delivering on that goal, the random search program, is going into its first full year of implementation for the 2019-20 school year.
Although this program, which the Office of Security and Management started to roll out this past spring, will primarily be used in high schools, some components may also be seen in middle schools.
Random searches are conducted to deter individuals from bringing weapons and contraband to school or school-sponsored activities, curtail the threat of violence and foster a safe learning environment.
Random searches in schools involve the search of individuals and their personal belongings selected based on a pre-determined, systematic pattern or guideline. For example, students in a randomly selected classroom, riding on a randomly selected bus, or entering the school through a randomly selected door may be searched. These random searches are conducted in a manner consistent with a search someone would go through when preparing to board an airplane, enter a government building, attend an event at a performance venue, or enter a theme park.
The search team, is comprised of six individuals with law enforcement, security and/or military experience.
“Schools have a responsibility to ensure that its students are safe,” explained Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s director of Security and Emergency Management. “The random search program is just one component in our campus safety plan that is intended to help us fulfill that responsibility. These scientifically random searches are designed to enhance school safety and dissuade students from bringing contraband, such as a weapon, to school.”
Students and parents are asked to thoroughly review the Student of Code Conduct to gain a better understanding of items that are prohibited at school and school-related events.
For more information, contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303. More information about the program, including an FAQ, can be found on the District website as well.