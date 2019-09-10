Reggie McNeil, Executive Director of Capital Programs with Charleston County School District (CCSD), joins other leaders selected from the Lowcountry and surrounding area to participate in the Riley Institute at Furman’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI). He will be a member of the 14th class.
“Discovering ways in which differences can strengthen our organizations is of utmost importance as we seek to grow and support a thriving economy and rich culture,” said Dr. Donald Gordon, Executive Director of the Riley Institute.
DLI class members are identified through a rigorous process including nominations from existing Riley Fellows, an application, and an interview.
Individuals are selected to join the class based on their capacity to impact their organizations and communities.
“I am honored to have been nominated and approved to participate in the Riley Institute's DLI class,” said McNeil. “Sharing intellectual space with some of the area's top leadership will enhance efforts toward equity and inclusion within our school communities. To whomever anonymously nominated me, I say thank you and I'm looking forward to the work that lies ahead.”
Over the course of five months, McNeil will take part in a highly interactive curriculum consisting of case studies, scenario analyses and other experiential learning tools that maximize interaction and discussion among classmates and facilitate productive relationships.
McNeil will also work with other class members in one of five Capstone project groups formed to respond to real issues in the community. The DLI classes are expertly facilitated by Juan Johnson, an independent consultant and former Coca-Cola vice president.
“DLI is unique among South Carolina’s leadership programs. In addition to the opportunity to develop new relationships and take part in positive action in their communities, participants gain deep knowledge of how to effectively manage and lead diverse workers, clients and constituents,” said Johnson.
DLI graduates become Riley Fellows, members of a powerful, cross-sector, statewide leadership network that includes CEOs of corporations, mayors, city and county council members, legislators, school superintendents, pastors and rabbis, non-profit heads, chamber of commerce directors, and community leaders. In addition to the Lowcountry, DLI classes are selected annually in the Upstate and Midlands.
“We now have more than 2100 Riley Fellows statewide,” said Gordon. “Each new class further extends the reach and impact of leaders willing to work together to make South Carolina a better place to live and work for all its residents.”
To see a full list of participants and for more information about the Diversity Leaders Initiative, visit riley.furman.edu/diversity.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.