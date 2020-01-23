Charleston County School District (CCSD) will open its School Choice application process for the 2020-21 school year Tuesday, Jan. 28; it will end Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
The following calendar includes the dates, deadlines and events associated with this year’s application process.
- Jan. 28 — Application process opens at noon.
- Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Choice Fairs at C.E. Williams Middle, Laing Middle, Military Magnet Academy and St. John’s High *Families should visit the location closest to their residence to learn about their available school options.
- Feb. 28 — Paper applications due by 4 p.m.; online application window closes at 6 p.m.
- April 3 — Notification of acceptance.
- April 3–23 — Parents confirm acceptance.
- June 30 — Residency address confirmations must be received
Paper application pick-up and drop-off locations for this year’s cycle are: Baptist Hill Middle High, Camp Road Middle, C.E. Williams Middle, Laing Middle, Military Magnet Academy, St. John’s High and the District’s Office at 75 Calhoun Street.
The District is holding six Application School Choice Parent Assistance Events during the open period. Each one will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
- Military Magnet Academy – Feb. 6
- St. John’s High School – Feb. 6
- C.E. Williams Middle School – Feb. 13
- Laing Middle School – Feb. 13
- Military Magnet Academy – Feb. 20
- St. John’s High School – Feb. 20
Applications for the following charter schools can be submitted as part of this process: Allegro Charter School of Music, Carolina Voyager Charter, East Cooper Montessori Charter, Greg Mathis Charter High, James Island Charter High and Orange Grove Charter.
For more information, please visit ccsdschools.com/schoolchoice. Parents and guardians with questions are encouraged to call 843-937-6582. You can obtain a complete list of choice schools by selecting “Choice Schools” from the left menu on the “School Choice” webpage.