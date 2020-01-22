Charleston County School District (CCSD) officially adopted a new safety response program known as the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) on Jan.21, 2020. The SRP is a response framework that provides clear, consistent language and response actions for all staff, students, and first responders. The SRP is a program made available to school districts by The “I Love U Guys” Foundation.
Prior to Jan. 21, CCSD used color codes that indicated emergency lockdown (Code Red), administrative lockdown (Code Yellow) or bomb threat evacuation (Code Green). Because of limitations that exist with that system, district officials have adopted this new and improved system to eliminate inconsistencies and allow students, faculty, staff and visitors to better understand actions required for each code.
“During an emergency, we want to take away the need to interpret codes,” said Michael Reidenbach, director of Security and Emergency Management. “The SRP provides consistent, clear, shared language and actions that can be quickly interpreted and put into action during an emergency.”
On Sept. 27, 2006 at Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, Colo. a gunman held seven girls hostage and ultimately shot and killed student Emily Keyes. During the time Keyes was a hostage, she sent her parents two text messages saying “I love you guys.” That was the springboard for the creation of The “I Love U Guys” Foundation, formed by Keyes’ parents in conjunction with first responder agencies.
According to Reidenbach, the new protocols will create greater consistency across the more than 80 schools and administrative sites served by the district’s Office of Security and Emergency Management.
“The SRP will enhance the district’s capabilities by making our response protocols easier to understand, use, and remember,” Reidenbach added. “Staff will receive training in this new protocol, but the plain language and clear instructions will make it easy to understand even for those who have not been through training such as campus visitors. The SRP does not change our current response procedures; it merely enhances them by adopting clear, consistent language used to initiate a particular response.”
This SRP has been used successfully for approximately 10 years in over 100,000 schools.
The five different response protocols in the SRP are:
- Lockout - Get inside. Lock outside doors. (Called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building.)
- Lockdown - Locks, lights, out of sight. (Called when there is a serious threat inside or immediately outside the building.)
- Evacuate - To the announced location. (This is used when there is a need to move students from one location to another, away from danger.)
- Shelter - Hazard and safety strategy. (Called when the need for personal protection is necessary, such as during a tornado or earthquake.)
- Hold – In your classroom, clear the halls. (There may be situations which require students to stay in their classroom.)
