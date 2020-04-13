Charleston County School District (CCSD) is monitoring the possibility of severe weather in Charleston County on Monday, April 13. Due to the enhanced risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail, the following schedule changes will be in effect for grab-and-go feeding and IT support locations:
Buses that provide meal service will be on a four-hour delay. This delay applies to locations in which meals are served from a school bus. Buses will arrive tomorrow four hours later than their normally scheduled time.
The 13 schools used as drive-through grab-and-go feeding sites will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday. These locations include St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle, Laing Middle, Harbor View Elementary, School of the Arts, Chicora Elementary, Goodwin Elementary, Ladson Elementary, R.B. Stall High, Haut Gap Middle, Carolina Voyager, West Ashley Middle, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, and E.B. Ellington Elementary.
The Information Technology Repair Bus route for Monday is rescheduled for Tuesday at the same times: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.); Northwoods Middle School (10:15 am - 11:15 am); and R.B. Stall High School (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.).
All Monday morning WiFi bus stops are cancelled. Monday afternoon WiFi bus stops will remain in effect weather permitting.
As always, CCSD encourages our parents, students, and staff to follow us on Facebook and Twitter @CCSDConnects and visit ccsdschools.com for the latest information regarding meal distribution and IT support operations.