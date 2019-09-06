Charleston County School District appreciates the efforts of government officials, employees, volunteers, contractors, law enforcement and utility workers who helped secure our schools, run hurricane shelters and assist with clean-up efforts. We hope to reopen all schools on their regular schedule Monday, September 9, 2019.
If any school site must remain closed Monday, we will make that announcement as soon as possible.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.