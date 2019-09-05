CCSD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, and the District’s Leadership team’s thoughts are with all who have been, and are being impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Based on the uncertain conditions of our roads, and school facilities, Charleston County School District (CCSD) will be closed for school on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
School and district administrators are aware that families may experience hardships as a result of Hurricane Dorian’s impact, and will work with those families on an individual basis.
Continue to stay safe, and thank you for your support of Charleston County School District.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.