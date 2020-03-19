With many schools closing through April 13, the Charleston Gaillard Center understand adjusting to schooling at home can be difficult for both students and parents. The Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program can help ease anxieties with its performance videos and prepared lesson plans, which are available for free online at gaillardcenter.org.
The Gaillard's Director of Education, Sterling deVries, M.Ed., and Education Coordinator, Stephanie Creger, curate each lesson plan purposefully and carefully to correlate with South Carolina Department of Education Standards, highlighting arts-enhanced curriculum. There are activities available for a variety of grade levels.
Teacher guides and lesson plans include:
- Sweetgrass Salt Marsh (six months to six years)
- Jazz Through the Ages with Artist-in-Residence Emeritus Charlton Singleton (all ages)
- Magic Treehouse: Showtime with Shakespeare (first grade and up)
- Poetic Hip Hop: From the Page to the Stage with Artist-in-Residence Marcus Amaker (third grade and up)
- Miss Nelson Has a Field Day (kindergarten to fifth grade)
- Scenes from The Nutcracker (all ages)
- The Snowy Day (CD to third grade)
- Magic in Motion with Bill Blagg (second to sixth grade)
- Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! (CD to third grade)
- Sweet Chariot (third grade and up)
- Ranky Tanky (second grade and up)
Other notable resources on the site:
- Video interviews with Charlton Singleton, our Artist-in-Residence Emeritus and a member of Grammy Award-winning Ranky Tanky.
- Video recording of Charlton Singleton’s Jazz Through the Ages performance.
- Video recording of Marcus Amaker’s Poetic Hip Hop: From the Page to the Stage performance. Amaker is our Artist-in-Residence and Charleston’s own Poet Laureate.
- Kennedy Center’s Lesson Plan for Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Sterling deVries, Director of Education, noted, “The Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program is committed to the students of the Lowcountry. We offer cross- curricular lesson plans that incorporate many South Carolina state standards. These lesson plans are accessible for teachers but also to our community as a whole, especially now that many of us are currently homeschooling. Take a new approach to reading literature with reader's theater, or watch the History of Jazz and create your own song using scat. We take an arts-integrated approach that will help you make learning fun.”