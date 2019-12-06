The Charleston School of Law will graduate 31 students during a 2 p.m. Dec. 15 winter commencement ceremony at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.
The school will confer juris doctor (J.D.) degrees on 31 students who complete their studies this month. Speakers will include several members of the law school’s faculty.
“One of the incredible things about this school, and something of which I am honored to be part, is that each student, graduate, faculty and staff member shows dedication to the founding motto, pro bono populi, which means ‘for the good of people,’” President Ed Bell said. “The dedication of time and effort toward the betterment of others throughout the community is a worthwhile proposition and something that will serve well in their lives, both as attorneys and in general.”
Dean Andy Abrams, who will preside at the ceremony, added, “We are incredibly proud of the members of this graduating class, who, over the course of their law school careers, have shown incredibly resiliency and tenacity in pursuit of the knowledge and skills that will help ensure their success in the days ahead. As they leave us today, we are excited for them and, consistent with our motto of pro bono populi, we are excited for the communities and individuals they will now serve.”
The Winter Commencement for Charleston School of Law will be held at the College Center, main campus, Trident Technical College, Bldg. 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, S.C. Parking will be available on the college’s main campus near College Center.
For more information contact RJ Quillinan at 843.377.2141.