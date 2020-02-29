The College of Charleston (CofC) has been ranked No. 14 among medium-size schools on the Peace Corps’ list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020. Right now, CofC has 21 alumni volunteering in countries around the world.
The College has a long history of producing Peace Corps volunteers. Since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961, more than 290 alumni from the college have served abroad as volunteers.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the College of Charleston has ranked among the top-20 medium schools. CofC is the only school in South Carolina to make the list.
“These schools are institutions that emphasize being global citizens and service-minded students,” said Jody Olsen, Peace Corps director. “I am excited to know the graduates coming from Peace Corps’ Top Colleges are using their skills to make a positive impact on their communities at home and abroad.”
The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. Rankings are calculated based on fiscal year 2019 data as of Sept. 30, self-reported by Peace Corps volunteers.
The Peace Corps sends Americans with a passion for service abroad on behalf of the United States to work with communities and create lasting change. Volunteers develop sustainable solutions to address challenges in education, health, community economic development, agriculture, the environment and youth development.
Through their Peace Corps experience, volunteers gain a unique cultural understanding and a life-long commitment to service that positions them to succeed in today’s global economy. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans of all ages have served in 142 countries worldwide.
For more information, visit peacecorps.gov.