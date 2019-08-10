For the 16th year in a row, The Princeton Review has recognized the College of Charleston as a top school in the United States for undergraduate education.
The education services company features the College in the new 2020 edition of its annual college guide, The Best 385 Colleges.
According to The Princeton Review, “the College of Charleston provides its 10,000 undergraduates a mid-sized liberal arts experience within the boundaries of one of the south’s most thriving cities. Good academic advising, a strong focus on writing skills and interdisciplinary studies, and a reputable business program are just some of the school’s many perks, and many classes incorporate non-traditional types of learning such as lots of field work and field trips around the city.”
Not only does The Princeton Review name the College as one of the best schools in the southeast, but it also ranks the school No. 18 in the nation in “The Best College Cities” category. And CofC is one of only 50 schools in the nation featured in The Princeton Review’s “Colleges That Create Futures” category.
The Princeton Review’s The Best 385 Colleges rankings are based on surveys of 138,000 students at 385 top colleges that includes a wide representation by region, size, selectivity and character.