At this week’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees approved four options of the 2020-21 Academic Calendar for public review and input.
Students, staff, district employees, parents and community members are now welcome to participate in the survey, which opened today, and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The results from the survey will be provided to the Board of Trustees at the next Committee of the Whole meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 10.
The survey, the options and the comparisons for the academic calendar are available at ccsdschools.com/academiccalendar or you can click on “Academic Calendar” icon on the main page of the district website.