Another doctorate program is launching soon at Charleston Southern University (CSU). The Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program will begin accepting applications in July 2021, with the first cohort of 48 students set to begin in May 2022.
The full-time program is 120 credit hours and students will complete the DPT in two-and-a-half years. In addition to the traditional classroom experience, students must complete three 10-week full-time clinical experiences – which include inpatient, outpatient and student choice. Students are also required to participate in multiple service-learning projects.
“We are very excited to be partnering with organizations that allow our students opportunities to use their skills to provide service to others,” said Dr. Jacob Thorp, director of the Physical Therapy Program. Those interested in participating as a clinical instructor may contact the department at dpt@csuniv.edu.
Currently, Thorp is hosting building tours of the newly completed physical therapy wing. CSU recently completed a modern health science building expansion dedicated to meet the unique needs of physical therapy students. This 15,000 square foot space includes research and teaching labs, several classrooms, as well as seven break out areas that can be used for individual and group studying. Interested applicants, current students, alumni and community members are welcome to contact Thorp at jthorp@csuniv.edu to schedule a tour. Upcoming tours are on March 18 and April 15.
“The vision of the DPT program at CSU is to embody biblical values and be a nationally recognized leader in academic excellence, compassionate service and advanced clinical care,” Thorp said. “We want to show our students the importance of professionalism in this service-oriented career.”
Learn more about the newest addition to CSU’s academic degree offerings at charlestonsouthern.edu/DPT.