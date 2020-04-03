Charleston Southern University has established a COVID-19 Student Emergency Care Fund for students who would benefit from additional financial assistance during this disruptive time.
This fund will be used for students who demonstrate financial needs for food, housing, medicine, travel, education-related expenses, including scholarship support and other needs the Student Care Committee deems appropriate. Personnel from student life, spiritual life and development departments head up the Student Care Committee and will evaluate all needs.
The emergency fund is an opportunity for Charleston Southern to express faith in a practical and inspiring way while sharing the love of Jesus to students who have serious needs.
Students may submit requests for assistance online at charlestonsouthern.edu/covid-care.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the fund may donate online at charlestonsouthern.edu/covid-care-gift.