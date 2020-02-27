The Military Friendly Schools list for the 2020-21 academic year includes Charleston Southern University (CSU). CSU is currently educating 228 veterans and 114 veteran dependents.
Paula Charls, veterans services coordinator and a U.S. Air Force veteran, said, “Our Veterans Services Office is committed to providing the best service for those who have served our country so well.” Charls is passionate about assisting veterans and veteran dependents with their educational needs so that they are able to reach their educational goals at CSU.
Charleston Southern has been providing educational programs and services to military personnel and their families for more than 40 years.
“Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations," Military Friendly said.
Services offered specifically for CSU veterans include: a dedicated Veteran’s Lounge that allows veteran students to relax, study and be around other veterans, a Student Veterans Association and free veteran-specific counseling services.
U.S. News & World Report recently ranked CSU No. 8 in the nation for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. CSU was also recognized as a Best Online MBA Degree Program for Veterans.
CSU participates in the Post 911 G.I. Bill Yellow Ribbon Program. To learn more about what CSU offers for veterans log onto charlestonsouthern.edu/admissions/veterans or email veterans@csuniv.edu.