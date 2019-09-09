After graduating its largest class in school history this May, Charleston Southern University welcomed 820 new undergraduate students to the Buccaneer family in August, as well as posting a record-breaking total graduate school enrollment of 585. CSU’s total enrollment remains at more than 3,400 students.
CSU is one of the most diverse universities statewide amongst its private and public counterparts, and is the most diverse four-year university in the Charleston metro area. The most recent data shows that 33% of the student body are people of color. Though more than 80% of students are from the state of South Carolina, CSU’s global relationships continue to grow, with 26 new international students having joined the CSU global family this fall.
The private university – whose mission is to promote academic excellence in a Christian environment – was recently ranked in the top 25 nationwide for best online bachelor’s programs by US News and World Report, making it #1 in South Carolina. The university is #20 nationwide for best online bachelor’s programs for veterans.
Dr. Dondi E. Costin, CSU president, said that the university is grateful for God’s outpouring of blessings on its campus community. “Charleston Southern is strategically positioned to help increasing numbers of students determine their calling and develop their character as they earn life-changing credentials to launch their careers. Our graduates are fully equipped to impact their communities and their churches for Christ as they live the Gospel in every sphere of influence. We pray for as many as possible to experience the unapologetically Christian education we provide, and we are pushing hard toward that end,” Costin said.
In March 2019, CSU opened its first new residence hall in more than three decades. It is booked full of new and returning students. More than 1,200 residents call the CSU campus home this year.
New programs also experienced growth. The Doctor of Education in leadership program began in January 2019 and launched its third cohort this fall. The physician assistant studies program – which remains a highly sought-after and selective program – will graduate its first class this December. Second-year PA students recently returned from the Dominican Republic where they served more than 800 people with medical and basic needs assistance.
In fall 2019, CSU also launched several new degree programs, including a Bachelor of Science in engineering, with concentrations in electrical engineering and computer engineering. In addition, the university launched graduate programs in public safety management, supply chain management and business administration with a healthcare management focus.
To learn more about Charleston Southern University, go to charlestonsouthern.edu.