Engaging Creative Minds (ECM), a local educational nonprofit that promotes arts integration in area schools, traveled to two local schools on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and the third school on Friday, Feb. 28 to recognize their participation in the 2020 Charleston Youth Marathon.
ECM staff and mascot, Art Powers, visited James B. Edwards Elementary (JBE) on Friday, Feb. 28 to recognize their participation in the 2020 Charleston Youth Marathon and present their award. JBE was awarded third place and a check for $100.
The 2020 Charleston Youth Marathon was a huge success with over 400 youth runners representing 38 different schools across the East Coast. To participate in the Youth Marathon, a part of the Charleston Marathon festivities, students were encouraged to run 25 miles leading up to the day of the race with the final 1.2 mile run ending at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Each runner received a Youth Marathon t-shirt designed by a local student, finisher medal and access to sponsor promotions and a family fun area at the race.
For more information about the 2020 O2 Fitness Charleston Marathon, visit capstoneraces.com/charleston-marathon. For more information about ECM, visit engagingcreativeminds.org.