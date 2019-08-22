The first day of the new school year at Bishop England High School was a day of service. The freshmen had a retreat on campus; however, grades 10-12 went out serving the community with their teachers all over the Lowcountry. Students and teachers served the community across the Lowcountry working at Homeworks, the Ronald McDonald House, the Veterans Hospital and cleaning up the beaches.
The idea for First Day of Service came from the faculty committee, Service in the Curriculum. The idea was to help students see that "serving their neighbor" is an integral part of the Catholic mission at Bishop England. The intent was not to be seen as a mandatory box students check off to satisfy a requirement or something they only do as an individual to get into college. On the inaugural Day of Service, Bishop England came together to love their neighbor together as one body. Having it on the first day of school emphasized that love of neighbor is at the heart of the Catholic mission.
Bishop England hopes students will spend their lives being "channels of peace" as in the prayer of St. Francis. Students are encouraged to develop ongoing relationships with any of the places they as well as finding their own way to bring joy to others.
Bishop England parents were very receptive and excited by donating money to buy construction supplies, garden supplies, food for meals, transportation and then some even joined us volunteering at beach sweeps, planning, cooking, cleaning, hammering at the various locations.
"I think this was a tremendous showing of what Bishop England is all about and I pray that all of us who were fortunate enough to participate will take this with us as a reminder of what our mission should be and that is not only caring for others but helping others as Christians every day of our lives. Love comes in all forms and sharing and caring is the best and what better way to show our students if not by example," said office administrator Rosie Ryan, class of 1963.
