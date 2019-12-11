Charleston Southern University’s Physician Assistant Program will graduate its inaugural class of 25 students. The first cohort began in January 2018 and finished its year of clinical rotations this December. Graduates will be eligible to sit for the national certification examination for physician assistants and will be able to apply for licensure in the state they wish to practice medicine. The second cohort of 30 students will receive their white coats at the ceremony this Saturday to mark the beginning of their final year. Director of the Physician Assistant Program Gabby Poole, as well as other faculty and students, will be available for interviews following the graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will be held this Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Boulevard, Charleston. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.