Five Charleston County School District (CCSD) students were awarded a brand new computer Monday, February 10, 2020 from Dr. Bobby Baker through his nonprofit Computers With A Cause. The organization awards free computers to deserving children.
Lakiyah Harris (Simmons Pinckney Middle School), Wualter Guervara Cartagena (RB Stall High School), Marvin Washington, Gladys Ordonez, and Ca’Shon Rodriguez (Sanders Clyde Elementary School) were invited to the district’s main board room at 75 Calhoun Street for the special presentation. These students were identified because they have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and deserve an opportunity to succeed in today’s digital world.
The nonprofit was created two years ago and is funded through private donations and Dr. Bobby and Julia Baker. Since the nonprofit’s inception, 20 computers have been donated. The goal is to give out over 50 computers a year.
“We believe computers are necessary in this day and age,” said Baker. “We want to bridge the gap for students who want to excel.”
The computer donations are also a way to eliminate one of the many obstacles students face, Baker explained.
“You should be extremely proud of yourself,” CCSD Chief of Staff Erica Taylor told the children. “Your teachers recognized you and are proud of you as well. You are true representatives of CCSD.”
For more information visit www.ComputersWithACause.org.