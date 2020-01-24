Charleston County School District (CCSD)’s has hired Kimberly Foxworth as the Executive Director of Early Childhood Readiness Programs. Foxworth is returning to CCSD; she was the Director of Early Learning from 2013-2018.
Most recently, Foxworth worked for Trident United Way in the Charleston area, serving as their Director of Education. She has also worked for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District as the Assistant Director of North Carolina Pre-K and as a Title 1 Pre-K curriculum specialist.
Foxworth received her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois and her Master’s and Graduate Certificates from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She began teaching Pre-K in 1997 and in 2004 was appointed curriculum specialist for an Early Reading First initiative where she facilitated the grant for CMS.
During her first five years with CCSD, she provided leadership to 116 Child Development classrooms in 41 elementary schools, and helped expand the district’s CD program by almost 10 percent.
"We are delighted to have Kimberly Foxworth return to the Early Learning team,” said Michele English-Watson, CCSD’s Associate Superintendent of Student Support Services. “Kim is a valuable asset to the district and will provide a strong leadership in the alignment of the department and the development of the upcoming Early Childhood and Family Engagement Centers across the district."
Foxworth joins the CCSD at an exciting time; she will lead the transformation of early childhood programming/education and oversee the implementation of the Mary Ford Early Childhood Development Center, which scheduled to open for the 2020-2021 school year.