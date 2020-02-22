In an effort to fulfill their mission to make art accessible to all, the Gibbes Museum of Art has launched a partnership with the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) that will make 15 family-level memberships available for check out at all CCPL branches. The passes will be available for circulation starting Feb. 18 and will allow up to two adults and all children or grandchildren under the age of 18 free admission to the museum.
“This partnership embodies everything that we stand for,” says Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum of Art. “It’s important to us that everyone has the ability to learn and discover art. We strive to enhance lives through art by enabling visitors of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to learn, to discover and to be inspired by the creative process."
Library cardholders can check out a free, week-long pass to the Gibbes, from their local CCPL branch, to explore the foremost collection of art in Charleston. Membership cards are available to be checked out for one week, may not be renewed, must be checked out on an adult card and have a limit of one pass per card.
"We are thrilled to partner with a wonderful organization like the Gibbes Museum of Art to provide our patrons and their families with the opportunity to experience the amazing collections and artworks housed within the museum for free,” says Devon Andrews, CCPL community engagement manager. “It's crucial that all members of the community have the ability to experience this connection to culture and the arts, and by removing the barrier that may be caused by admission prices, we hope to empower more people to access this amazing resource."