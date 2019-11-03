Students at James B. Edwards Elementary in Mount Pleasant wore purple on World Polio Day, Oct. 24, as a fundraiser for the Rotary Foundation’s End Polio Now campaign. Students, faculty and staff together raised $400 for the cause which will be matched 2-to-1 by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. That makes for $1,200 going toward Polio vaccines supporting that no child should have to suffer from this vaccine-preventable disease.
On Oct. 29, the four and fifth grade student ambassadors of James B. Edwards presented their check to board members of the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club who will submit it to the End Polio Now campaign. For more information about the campaign visit Endpolio.org and Ecbrotary.org.