The International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) announced that for the second time in three years, Laing Middle School was one of ten recipients of its STEM School of Excellence Recognition for the 2019-2020 school year.
ITEEA recognizes outstanding schools for their commitment to providing a robust Integrative STEM education program. These award-winning programs serve as a standard for comparison and models for the development of other programs.
ITEEA is a professional organization for technology, innovation, design, and engineering educators. Its mission is to promote technological literacy for all by supporting the teaching of technology and promoting the professionalism of those engaged in this pursuit.
“We are humbled to receive this recognition from such a prestigious organization such as ITEEA,” said Principal James Whitehair. “This award is a reflection of the tremendous staff and students we have at Laing Middle School of Science and Technology.”
Laing launched its Whole-School STEM Initiative in 2012, with the goal of improving academic mastery, building 21st-century workplace skills, fostering interest in STEM careers, and narrowing achievement gaps. The plan is unique in that it emphasizes an integrative approach that aims to use STEM tools in all curriculum areas.
In addition to Laing the following schools will officially be honored as part of ITEEA’s Annual Conference to be held March 11-14, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland:
- Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Miami, FL
- Darien High School, Darien, CT
- Hangzhou Greentown Yuhua Qinqin School, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang, China
- High Point Regional High School, Sussex, NJ
- Hillsboro Charter Academy, Purcellville, VA
- Kinder Garden School, West Chester, OH
- Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, MO
- Thomas Johnson Middle School, Lanham, MD
- Unionville High School, Kennett Square, PA
To learn more about ITEEA’s STEM School of Excellence Program, please visit iteea.org/STEMschoolofexcellence.aspx.
For more information regarding these awards and/or Laing’s STEM program, please contact Principal James Whitehair (843-849-2809) or Dr. Mel Goodwin (843-830-6480).