Laurel Hill Primary School is excited to announce assistant principal Jason Sims was recently selected as one of 10 Lasting Legacy Scholarship winners for the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)’s Annual Conference. More than 240 people from across the country applied for this honor, which goes to individuals who are identified as emerging leaders in early childhood education.
The event is set for Nov. 20-23, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The scholarship will pay for all of Sims’ expenses.
"Jason is absolutely deserving of this recognition from NAEYC,” explained principal Ashley Dorsey. “His career has focused on ensuring that our youngest learners receive the educational experiences that they deserve. He is an advocate for students every day and is dedicated to seeking knowledge and experiences that can be provided to our students, families, and staff. With his leadership in guiding our team in achieving this accreditation, we can create a foundation of success for each child."
Sims is in his sixth year Laurel Hill; he taught kindergarten and first grade there for four years and is now serving his second year as the school’s assistant principal. He also spent 10 years as a kindergarten teacher in North Carolina.
“The NAEYC conference will give me the chance to not only deepen my understanding of how young children learn, but also provide opportunities for me to grow as a leader,” Sims said.
Laurel Hill received its current Certificate of Accreditation from NAEYC in the beginning of the 2018-19 school year; renewal means the school is accredited through the 2023-24 school year.
Only 68 facilities in the state of South Carolina hold this high honor; out of those 68, Laurel Hill is one of only six public primary/elementary schools in the state to be accredited by NAEYC. In order to maintain this distinction, Laurel Hill must provide documentation of over 200 assessment items.
NAEYC accreditation is done every five years, and is important to maintain since primary schools do not participate in standardized state testing. School leaders go through this process to show their dedication to providing the highest quality of education for early learners in the community.
“I believe in the value of high quality early childhood education,” Sims added. “We lay the foundation for their success, and play such a huge role in their academic, social, and emotional growth. We have a responsibility to teach them to how to love school. If they don't love it at this age, they most likely won't when they get older.”
For more information, contact Principal Ashley Dorsey at (843) 849-2200.