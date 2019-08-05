The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators recognizes outstanding kindergarten through 12th grade teachers who employ innovative approaches to environmental education and who use the environment as a context for learning for their students. Eleven teachers received the award throughout the country. Pictured at the awards ceremony held last week at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in D.C. (from left) are Andrew R. Wheeler, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Nancy Platt, Teacher of Exceptional Children grades 3-5, James B. Edwards and Mary B. Neumayr, Chairwoman, White House Council on Environmental Quality. For more information on the awards visit bit.ly/2aXzml7.