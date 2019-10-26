Students, parents, community members and media outlets are welcome and encouraged to attend Lucy Beckham High School's informational meetings to discuss academic programs, athletics, and activities that will be offered when the school opens in August 2020.
The meetings will take place at Laing Middle School's cafeteria on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. and at Moultrie Middle School's cafeteria on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.
Principal Anna Dassing also encourages future students and parents to visit the school’s website, ccsdschools.com/lucybeckham.
For more information, contact Dassing at anna_dassing@charleston.k12.sc.us or (843) 996-2832.