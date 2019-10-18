A family at Moultrie Middle School recently granted the wishes of one of its students, Levi Gobin. Born blind, Levi's new collapsible WeWALK SmartCane will allow him to detect obstacles above the chest with an ultrasonic sensor and vibration. Also integrated with Voice Assistant and Google Maps, the special gift will allow Gobin to work toward one of his life-long goals: independence.
"Moultrie has given me all the tools I need to be a successful, more independent eighth grade blind student," Levi said after receiving his new cane.
According to Gobin's aide, Nicky Pessagno, Gobin has demonstrated exponential growth since he enrolled at Moultrie in 2018. She, too, is excited about seeing the progress he makes moving forward.
"I know Levi is excited to become more independent both in school and out," Pessagno added. "This new SmartCane affords him that opportunity. We are very thankful for the wonderful families at Moultrie and especially for the one that made Levi's wishes come true."