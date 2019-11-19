Academic Magnet High School (AMHS) is no stranger to earning national awards; the Raptors are currently the country’s top high school and magnet high school according to U.S. News & World Report. This fall, AMHS earned another national honor from another national publication. Newsweek recognized Academic Magnet as one of the Top 5,000 STEM High Schools, placing them at number 29 overall.
“With recent regional, national, and international recognitions in STEM competitions and a renewed commitment to the highest levels of course offerings in the math, engineering, computer programming, and math content areas, AMHS is establishing its place as a school where math and science student achievement is outstanding,” noted Principal Catherine Spencer.
The list was created in large part from STEM.org Educational Research; the scoring took into consideration a broad set of quantitative and qualitative data collected from the second quarter of 2015 through the third quarter of 2019.
Newsweek, with its long history of reporting on scientific breakthroughs, technological revolutions and societal challenges, partnered with STEM.org to rank America's Best STEM High Schools. They found schools in every region of the country that offer skilled teachers who keep up with developments in these fields and who create dynamic learning environments to engage their students.
