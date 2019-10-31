Charleston County School District is proud to announce that Oscar Douglas has been named the Director of General Counsel Investigations.
Douglas has served the District as Deputy Director of Security & Emergency Management for the past two and a half years. Douglas is a native Charlestonian, where he began a 10-year law enforcement career as both a state agent and an investigator with the Charleston Police Department Special Operations Division. In 2000, he embarked upon a career in private security as a small business owner, a Department of State contractor in Iraq, and a tenured adjunct professor in the field of Criminal Justice. Douglas has served in leadership roles on several boards and commissions dedicated to diversity and inclusion, and currently chairs the State Juvenile Parole Board.
Douglas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science (with concentration in Law & Criminal Justice) from The Citadel. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Intelligence and Security Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security from The Citadel.
“Oscar Douglas is a seasoned investigator with a wide variety of experiences,” said Natalie Ham, Chief Counsel of the District. “He will be an incredible asset to the Office of Legal Counsel.”
