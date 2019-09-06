Palmetto Christian Academy students, alumni, and faculty joined with community leaders to break ground on a new Student Life Center on Aug. 28. This exciting project will add 44,000 square feet to the school campus providing a new tournament size gymnasium, two fully equipped science laboratories, two technology classrooms, as well as math classrooms, Bible classrooms and a collaborative student space. The new facility will support PCA's commitment to the critical study of technology and science while continuing its focus of providing students with a biblical worldview.
"This Student Life Center is going to be a place where students can spend time with each other, with their teachers, and with their youth group leaders. They will learn the important academics that they always learn, but in an environment that says this is how you apply that knowledge and how you go out and impact the culture," said PCA Headmaster JD Zubia.
The campus expansion will be a welcome addition to the facilities at Palmetto Christian Academy as the school has experienced record growth over the past three years with current enrollment totaling 735 students in Preschool - 12th grade. The projected timeline for completion of the building would allow the school to open the doors to the new Student Life Center for the 2020-2021 school year.
Nearly 700 people braved the rain and heat to celebrate the historic moment including Mount Pleasant Mayor Pro Tem Gary Santos and Mount Pleasant Council Member Jim Owens. PCA students, school administrators and East Cooper Baptist Church leaders joined in placing shovels in the ground to kick off the official start of construction.
To view a video of the groundbreaking visit vimeo.com/356713026.