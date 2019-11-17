Charleston County School District (CCSD) Facilities Management Division was the only K-12 school district to receive an honor award from the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS).
CCSD competed in the Society's 2019 Green Star Awards competition. The award was given in the Athletic Fields category for exceptional grounds maintenance. Winners were honored during the Society’s 2019 Awards Dinner held Oct. 17, in conjunction with the School of Grounds Management & GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Ky. Oct. 15-18.
The second-largest school district in the state of South Carolina, CCSD serves more than 50,000 students at 87 locations with 60 acres of athletic turf, which includes 30 acres of athletic fields. Being very close to sea level, the grounds team is careful with pesticide application and utilizes organic-based products when possible.
West Ashley High School was the focus of the Green Star Award submission, according Ron Kramps, CCSD Associate of Facilities Management.
"I am so thankful for our Plant Operations and Service Solution team and their expertise in maintaining our athletic field,” Kramps said. “The fields are beautifully maintained and this award is a fitting recognition of their dedicated service to CCSD."
The Green Star Awards program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence, complimenting other national landscape award programs that recognize outstanding landscape design and construction.
Overall, PGMS presented six Grand Awards, its highest honor, as well as 14 Honor Awards and four Merit Awards in nine categories of competition. To view a complete list of winners, please visit PGMS.org.
For more information on CCSD’s Facilities Management Division, contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.