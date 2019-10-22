Local entrepreneurs Carmen and Jeff Caldwell, owners of Primrose School of Mount Pleasant, were honored this last weekend by their franchise company, Primrose Schools at its national conference. The high-quality early education and care provider named the Caldwells one of six regional winners of the company’s prestigious Franchise Owner of the Year award.
“The Caldwells live the Primrose vision every day, delivering the best and most trusted early education and care to the children and families they serve,” said Primrose Schools CEO Jo Kirchner. “Their love for the community and passion for providing an unparalleled early learning experience is evident in everything they do, and I’m thrilled to recognize them among such an outstanding group of regional winners.”
The Franchise Owner of the Year award recognizes Primrose school owners from six regions across the U.S. and one national winner for their leadership and dedication to delivering high-quality early education and care to the children and families in their communities. Criteria for the award includes a demonstrated commitment to the Primrose Schools Standard of Excellence Accreditation, a rigorous and recurring evaluation that all Primrose schools undergo to ensure the quality of school staff and culture, parent relationships, curriculum implementation, staff training, campus environment, and philanthropic involvement.
“I am incredibly honored to be recognized with this award,” said Jeff Caldwell, Franchise Owner of Primrose School of Mount Pleasant. “It’s a dream come true to deliver the best early learning experience possible to the children and families in our community. This award belongs to our entire school team who share our passion for high-quality early education – I couldn’t do it without them.”
Overall, Primrose recognized the Franchise Owners of 13 schools for top performance in a variety of categories as part of its 2019 national conference.
A record number of Primrose Franchise Owners from the company’s 400 locations attended the conference last week to plan for the future during a period of significant growth for the company. At the conference, Primrose Franchise Owners aligned on future strategy and growth plans, heard from third-party business experts, shared best practices and participated in small breakout sessions on topics tailored to their personal business objectives.
Founded in 1982, there are now more than 400 Primrose schools in 29 states. Each school is owned by local, passionate Franchise Owners who work with teachers to deliver the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach. Every Primrose school is accredited by Cognia™ (formerly AdvancED®), the same accreditation coveted by high schools and universities around the world.