Art Horn the Commander of American Legion Moultrie Post 136 (right) stands with the third graders of James B. Edwards before they place flags to decorate over 1,000 veterans' graves at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens for Veterans Day.
Third grade students at James B. Edwards place flags and decorate over 1,000 veterans' graves at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens for Veterans Day. This year marks the school's five year anniversary partnering with Memorial Gardens for the event.
