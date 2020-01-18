Charleston County School District (CCSD) and the Charleston RiverDogs are ready to open up the fourth year of “Reading Around the Bases.” The partnership began during the 2016-2017 school year as a way to encourage literacy. The Lowcountry’s professional baseball team (and South Atlantic League affiliate of the 27-time World Series Champion New York Yankees) is excited to help create enthusiasm for reading with CCSD second graders.
This coming Tuesday (January 21, 2020), 23 elementary schools throughout Charleston County will start a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program. Every scholar will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard, tracking sheet, and their very own personal baseball card.
To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run. Students also earn points for their class depending on how far they advance and how many times they “round the bases” on the scorecard.
Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools in the District throughout the 10 weeks to provide encouragement, fun, and serve as volunteer readers.
“We are so thankful one of the premier sports organizations in our state is committed to literacy and education,” said Karolyn Belcher, CCSD's Chief Academic Officer. “The RiverDogs bring so much energy to our schools, classrooms, and most importantly, our students, through this initiative.”
The unofficial kickoff event for “Reading Around the Bases” this year will be at Memminger Elementary School in downtown Charleston Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Media outlets are invited to attend.
The top-25 second graders from each participating school will be honored during the Education Day Game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park at 11:05 a.m. on May 27, 2020.
“Reading Around the Bases continues to be an integral part of the RiverDogs’ community outreach plan,” added RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “This program is an excellent way for our team and staff to support and ‘Make Fun’ with local youth in an interactive manner, while making a difference in our backyard.”
For more information on “Reading Around the Bases,” please contact Christy James, CCSD’s Library and Media Services Specialist and Textbook Coordinator, at (843) 937-6300, or Brooke Swetenburg with the RiverDogs at (843) 723-7241.