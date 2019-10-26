The Rusty Rudder, located at 3563 N. Hwy 17, paid tribute to local area schools on Aug. 18 with the first ‘Rusty Rudder Spirit Night.’ Oceanside Collegiate Academy took home first place in a landslide earning the 2019 spirit plaque and a $200 donation. In second place was Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter School followed closely by Carolina Park Elementary School.
Patrons selected from a list of participating schools north of the Isle of Palms Connector and 10% of the bill was donated back to the school of their choice. To be a participant in next year’s Rusty Rudder Spirit Night please email info@rustyruddermtp.com.
2019 Participating Schools:
· Wando High School
· Carolina Park Elementary
· Oceanside Collegiate Academy
· Jennie Moore Elementary
· Laing Middle School
· Cario Middle School
· Laurel Hill Primary
· Charles Pinkney Elementary
· Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter