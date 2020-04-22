South Carolina's K-12 schools have been ordered to remain closed throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 academic school year as a COVID-19 precaution, Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday morning.
McMaster's previous school closure order made on March 15 was in effect until April 30. The decision to extend it through the rest of the academic calendar was one that McMaster and Education Superintendent Molly Spearman feel confident about given the circumstances of the coronavirus.
Although schools will be closed for the rest of the year, McMaster noted there will be flexibility statewide for those with special needs instruction and summer schooling. Spearman added that she is creating a task force that will begin working on a summer reading and math platform for students across the state.
As for at-home instruction, Spearman reported that 80% of 4,000 S.C. teachers said teaching virtually from home has been successful up to this point. In addition, more than 5 million meals have been provided statewide to students through school cafeteria programs.
With school no longer returning to its regular schedule this year, McMaster said that graduation plans will be brainstormed over the coming weeks in hopes to craft a solution using creativity but keeping safety at the forefront.
Shortly after McMaster’s decision, Charleston County School District released the following statement:
“We understand that this is a very difficult decision, and we are in support of the Governor’s decision to continue the school closure for the remainder of this academic year. While we all want to return to normal when it comes to school and related activities, this decision reinforces that the health and safety of students and staff must always come first.
“Our remote delivery of academic instruction and other supports will continue for the remainder of the year, including plans to close out the year with special recognitions for seniors and personal contacts with students and families at every grade level.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.