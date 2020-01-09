South Carolina Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 10th annual scholarship program. The credit union will award $50,000 to 12 students who will be attending a traditional or technical college in South Carolina for the fall 2020 semester.
In the spirit of the credit union's "Doing More Together" approach to personal finance management and community outreach, applicants are asked to write a short essay on how they plan to use their education to do more for others. Applications will also include students' work experience, volunteer commitments, academic marks and financial need.
Submissions are judged by an internal credit union committee and external panel of educators and community leaders.
"Education is the best foundation for young adults who are starting to pave their own path," said Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal. "By easing the burden of college costs, we can help students across our state gain the knowledge and experience they need to prepare for long-term success."
In order to apply, students must be pursuing an undergraduate degree, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and be a legal U.S. resident. Applicants must also be prepared to attend South Carolina Federal's Scholarship Luncheon and Annual Meeting on April 20.
Students can visit scfederal.org/scholarship to see a full list of rules and requirements and complete the online application. Applications are due Feb. 14 and winners will be announced in April.