East Cooper students are participating in the Battle of the Books, a team reading competition. This is a Charleston County librarian-lead initiative that has ignited many students' desire to read. Students form teams and read 20 children's book titles (the South Carolina Children's Book Award Nominees). They then compete against each other in a jeopardy-style competition by answering questions about specifics in each book.
Five East Cooper Schools and librarians are participating:
- Mount Pleasant Academy, Tiffany Anderson
- Sullivans Island Elementary, Debbie Santos
- Whitesides Elementary, E. Kim Livingston
- James. B. Edwards Elementary, Heidi Benton
- Jennie Moore Elementary, Lisa Shellhaas
Ten other Charleston County schools are also competing.
Each school's winning team will compete Feb. 29 at at 9:30 a.m. at Burke High School to determine who will win the Charleston County School District Book Battle.
This has been a fantastic experience for me at Whitesides. One student left the first level of battles and told her team, "Guys, we have to devote our lives to reading these books." Even our teams who didn't make it to the final round were eagerly checking out books to prepare for next year's battle (the 20-21 SC Children's Book Award Nominees have just been announced) and asking me to get those books too.
Lisa Shellhaas from Jennie Moore Elementary said, "I, too, have seen this to be such a positive experience for the students not only in encouraging their love of reading but bringing out teamwork, good sportsmanship, and self-motivation! I definitely feel this is an event worth sharing."
The winners who will represent Jennie Moore Elementary are Sylvi Wright, Tess Ellisor, Alexis Clark and Brooklyn Goodman.