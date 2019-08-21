Charleston County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait visited schools Wednesday, August 21 to welcome students on the first day back to school for the 2019-2020 School year.
She started the morning at West Ashley Middle School, with a stop at E.B. Ellington Elementary School, Stono Park Elementary School, Deer Park Middle School, and Pepperhill Elementary School before stopping for a tour and lunch at the brand new Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School. The tour concluded with a visit to Edmund A. Burns Elementary School/ Meeting Street Academy @ Burns and Moultrie Middle School.
“I want to wish everyone great success this school year,” said Postlewait. “I’m so proud of our students and staff for their continued commitment tolearning.”
