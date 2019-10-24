Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has partnered with Charleston County Parks and Recreation (CCPRC), in conjunction with Healthy Tri-County, to promote a love of literacy, exercise and the great outdoors through the installation of a StoryWalk at the Palmetto Islands County Park (PICP) in Mount Pleasant. The StoryWalk will officially open to the public during a kickoff event from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 with games, activities and a special storytime.
The original StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalks offer a fun way for book lovers of all ages to exercise their bodies and minds by following a path marked with sequential pages from a children’s book. Officials with CCPL and CCPRC felt that this project was an excellent fit for the Charleston community.
“It’s wonderful to be partnering with the library to promote literacy, family interaction and healthy activity,” said PICP Assistant Park Manager Jason Woodrum. “We are proud to be hosting StoryWalk in such a beautiful natural setting at Palmetto Islands County Park.”
The installment at PICP, which stretches from the Big Toy playground to the Observation Tower, features the book “If You’re Happy and You Know It!” by Jane Cabrera. Readers can join animals such as an elephant, a monkey, and a giraffe to sing different verses of this popular song that encourages everyone to express their happiness through voice and movement. CCPL will update the installation each quarter with a new picture book and associated activities, and participants can take a survey for a chance to win a copy of the featured book.
“We’re always trying to think of new and exciting ways to engage, inspire and educate,” said Devon Andrews, CCPL Programming and Outreach Manager. “We’re excited to work with the county parks to bring this fun and educational family activity to our community.”
This is the second StoryWalk to open at a Charleston County park. CCPL and CCPRC launched the Wannamaker County Park StoryWalk in January of this year. Both StoryWalks are free with park admission during normal operating hours. For more information on park fees, hours, location and more, visit ccprc.com. For details on this and other CCPL programs and events, visit ccpl.org or follow the library on social media.