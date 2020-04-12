During the Charter Institute at Erskine Board of Directors Meeting on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, The Gates School, was approved to open in the fall of 2021. The Charleston area public charter school will serve students with dyslexia and related reading challenges.
With purposeful planning and a commitment to be strong stewards of public funds, the Gates School Planning Committee has been preparing for nearly two years to ensure a strong academic program. The Gates School will provide an evidence-based, multi-sensory, structured language-based instructional program to students with dyslexia primarily in Berkley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties. The school will be open to first through fifth-grade students.
“I am ecstatic for dyslexic learners in the Lowcountry,” said Stephanie Sams, Committee Chair, Gates School Planning Committee. “Every child deserves to reach their full potential in a supportive, academic environment.”
Now that the charter has been approved, the planning committee is encouraging community members to complete the “Parent Interest Form” as well as help spread the word. The school is actively searching for a location and presently has several options. Learn more at http://www.dyslexiacharter.org.
Dyslexia is a language-based learning difference affecting the part of the brain that controls the ability to process the way language is heard, spoken, read, or spelled. According to the International Dyslexia Association (IDA, 2002), as many as one in five (20%) students are struggling readers. In 2018, The Post and Courier reported more than 4K South Carolina third-graders failed the reading portion on state assessments.