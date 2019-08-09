The Rusty Rudder is sending off summer by supporting North Mount Pleasant schools with Spirit Night on Sunday, Aug. 18, 3-10 p.m. Patrons can select from a list of participating schools and 10% of their final bill will be donated to that school including all food and beverage purchases.
The school with the most support from the night will receive a bonus donation from The Rusty Rudder as well as be the recipient of the 2019 Spirit Winner Plaque.
Participating Schools:
• Wando High School
• Carolina Park Elementary
• Oceanside Collegiate Academy
• Jennie Moore Elementary
• Laing Middle School
• Cario Middle School
• Laurel Hill Primary
• Charles Pinckney Elementary
• Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter
The Rusty Rudder’s full dinner menu will be available as well as tasty food & drink specials through the evening. Live music will begin at 5 p.m. with local artist Haley Mae Campbell on the patio.
Located at 3563 N. Hwy 17, reservations can be made online for large parties at rustyruddermtp.com or by calling 843-388-3177.