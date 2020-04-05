In response to the need for supplies in hospitals due to COVID-19, Trident Academy science teacher Lizi Jenkins decided to donate her classroom science supplies to a Philadelphia area hospital. The Philadelphia area has become a hotspot for COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Jenkins, a second-year middle school science teacher at Trident Academy, donated a box of items that would have been used in teaching a science lab lesson. The items, which included 16 goggles and two boxes of gloves, were donated to the nurses at Abington-Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Health, located just outside of Philadelphia.
While Jenkins hoped to use those science lab supplies before the end of the school year, she realized there was a greater use for them right now with nurses and other healthcare professionals.