Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomed Trident Academy student Nathaniel George, Trident Academy Head of School Betsy Fanning, and Trident Academy teacher Valerie Koewbeidu to the Governor’s Mansion on Sept. 11 for the formal announcement of “Exceptional Connections”.
Exceptional SC and the South Carolina Research Authority announced the formation of “Exceptional Connections”, a business-education partnership that will unite South Carolina’s business community with more than 3,000 exceptional needs scholarship students and schools throughout the state. The goal is to connect special needs students and schools with businesses in their area for internships, potential jobs and mentorship.
SC Business owners were encouraged to taximize, which is the opportunity for individuals and businesses to fund both the Exceptional SC Scholarship Fund and the SCRA Industry Partnership Fund. By redirecting their state tax dollars, individuals and businesses can receive dollar-for-dollar credits toward their SC tax liability.
Exceptional SC is South Carolina’s only exceptional needs scholarship program that enables parents to select educational settings that best meet their children’s individual learning styles. The South Carolina Research Authority is a public non-profit corporation designed to promote SC’s innovation economy.