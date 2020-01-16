U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 ranking for online programs lists Charleston Southern University at #11 nationally for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs. This ranking represents a jump of 14 positions in a single year and again makes CSU the top-ranked school in the state of South Carolina for online bachelor’s degrees. CSU also ranks #8 in the nation for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans – a jump of 12 positions since 2019.
Charleston Southern is also listed on the Best Online Non-MBA Business Master’s list and Best Online MBA Degree Programs for Veterans lists.
“This impressive accomplishment demonstrates Charleston Southern’s relentless commitment to academic excellence as a vehicle for career preparation and character development,” said Dr. Dondi E. Costin, president. “By equipping our graduates with the right mix of cutting-edge theory and hands-on experience, we make a difference every day in workplaces across the country and around the world. Here’s the bottom line: a Charleston Southern degree is by far the best bang for the buck.”
In compiling these lists, U.S. News evaluated 1,600 online degree programs.
To name schools to the best online programs for veterans’ listings, U.S. News studies programs that provide an online education that is affordable, accessible and reputable to veterans and active-duty service members.
“This is great news for CSU Online,” said Dr. Marc Embler, assistant vice president for academic affairs-online programs, technology and grants. “Our faculty and staff continually try to improve our program to stay on the cutting edge in online education. We strive to provide our students with the skills and knowledge to advance their careers. Our faculty members not only have academic credentials but also have extensive practical experience. We believe in a learn today and use tomorrow philosophy so that students become better employees while earning their degree. It is gratifying for Charleston Southern to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that goes into developing our outstanding online degree programs.”
CSU Bachelor’s degrees offered online:
- Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration
- Bachelor of Science in hospitality and tourism management
- Bachelor of Science in human resources
- Bachelor of Science in organizational management
- Bachelor of Science in project management
- Bachelor of Science in supply chain management
- Bachelor of Arts in computer and information sciences
- Bachelor of Technology in computer science
- Bachelor of Science in criminal justice
CSU offers multiple online degrees in the non-MBA business category:
- Master of Science in management
- Master of Science in supply chain management
- Master of Science in project management
- Master of Science in analytics
- Master of Arts in organizational leadership
- Master of Science in human resource management