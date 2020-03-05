On Jan. 31, University School of the Lowcountry (USL) students participated in the South Carolina Independent School Student Association (SCISA) Literary Meet.
Twelfth-grader Anna Short won third place in High School Girls Oral Interpretation. Pai Doesburg, 11th-grader, won second place in High School Boys essay writing. James Oliver, fourth-grader, won third place in 4th Grade Boys Poetry Recitation. Sara Peck, USL’s Middle School & Upper School English teacher, and Alauria Corbin, the Intermediate School English teacher, inspired and chaperoned the team. As with all experiences that entail learning outside the classroom, competitions like this allow students to test and push themselves − and then learn from the experience.
The total team participants included:
- 2nd Grade Storytelling: Ensley Lansford & Nolan Mahoney
- 3rd Grade Storytelling: Avery Ryan & Oliver Ivan
- 4th Grade Poetry Recitation: Lila Mahoney & James Oliver
- 5th Grade Poetry Recitation: Waverly Lansford & Clay Slaughter
- Middle School Oral Interpretation: Gherty Walling (Humorous) & Matthew Wright (Humorous)
- Middle School Extemporaneous Speaking: Raegan Otey & Frank Gibbs
- Middle School Essay: Carys Sills & Ben Flessas
- Upper School Extemporaneous Speaking: McKenzie Carroll & Jack Woodward
- Upper School Essay: Emily Miller & Pai Doesburg
- Upper School Oral Interpretation: Anna Short (Humorous) & Will Courtney (Dramatic)
For more information, visit uslowcountry.org or call 843-884-0902.