The University School of the Lowcountry (USL), serving grades three through 12, explores elections and the democratic process via a curriculum that provides students the opportunity to hear from individual candidates, learn about different parties and explore issues of governance and civics. Every election year, USL students see firsthand the value of exit polling in terms of statistics, sample size, location of precincts, turnout differences for different types of elections, and the diversity of voters they encounter. This is part of our program to develop citizens who will think for themselves, do their own research about the issues of the day, and will actively uplift their communities by being informed participants in our country's civic process.
Students watch the news every morning, and they keep apprised of the issues of the day. Students hosted Mount Pleasant Council member G.M. Whitley and College of Charleston political science professor Gibbs Knotts for insights into local elections and the issues facing Mount Pleasant. A representative group of students also attended the Mount Pleasant Mayor's Lunch for more insights. Several Charleston Mayoral candidates also spoke with our students. Students examined voting rights, informed voting, civics, and citizenship.
On Election Day 2019, Mount Pleasant voters had the chance to select four Council Members. Based on 2,182 votes through our exit polls at 14 polling sites across the Town, we predicted Jake Rambo at 16.4% (actual was 17.41%), Howard Chapman at 16.1% (the actual was 13.98%) and Brenda Corley at 15.6% (actual was 15.8%) would be elected. Our exit polls indicated a close three-way race for the final spot with Joe Bustos getting 13.1% (actual was 12.78%), Laura Hyatt at 12.9% (actual was 13.11%) and Mike Lawrie (11.6%) actual was 10.43%. In our poll, Gary Davis received 9.9% (actual was 9.22%) and Stephen Becker 4.1% (actual was 4.18%). Reflecting on these results the next day allowed the students to better understand statistics, representative sample size and more.
Mount Pleasant voters also had the chance to select two Commissioners to Mount Pleasant Waterworks. We predicted Rick Crosby would be re-elected (receiving 36% - actual was 34.67%). We also saw a close race between Linda Page, 25.8% (actual was 25.48%) and Julian Hoppy Hopkins, 24.8% (actual was 25.0%) for the other position. John Matthews received 13.3% (actual was 14.48%) of the votes in our exit poll.
Another component of USL's annual exit polling project also includes asking questions of voters that may provide insights for governing officials. There is value in the responses because these questions are answered by voters who just participated in the election - not just citizens asked through another polling mechanism. Voters were asked about the issues facing Mount Pleasant, about their thoughts on finding a solution to keep the USS Clamagore in the Lowcountry, and opinion on the governing format in Mount Pleasant. Traffic was selected by half of the voters, and the other major voter getters were funding municipal government and affordable housing. More than 70% of Mount Pleasant voters wished for a solution to keeping the USS Clamagore in the Lowcountry.
USL also sought voter feedback on an issue that has emerged over the past few years in Mount Pleasant.
– “Should the Mayor of Mount Pleasant be a strong-mayor/full time job, or should it remain a weak-mayor/part time job?
68% full-time
2% part-time
Voters voted strongly in support of a strong mayor. We asked this same question in 2013 and 2009 with similar results and USL feels this issue will need to be taken up by the next Town Council.
2013 - 69% said it should be a full-time job
2009 - 71.5% of polled voters said the job should be full-time.
USL's 2019 results came from over 600 completed exit polls at the following 14 polling locations in Mount Pleasant: Mount Pleasant National Guard Armory, Alhambra Hall. Moultrie Middle School, Mt. Pleasant Park West Rec Center, Seacoast Church, Mt. Pleasant Municipal Complex, Jones Recreation Center, Brickyard Community Center, Greater Goodwill AME, East Cooper Montessori Charter School, Trident Academy, Christ Church, Eastbridge Presbyterian Church, Palmetto Presbyterian Church.
